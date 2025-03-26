Godrej Properties’ First Hyderabad Project Clocks ₹1,000 Crore in Sales

Godrej Properties Ltd made an impressive foray into Hyderabad’s real estate space with its maiden residential project,resulting in sales of more than ₹1,000 crore in the first few weeks of its launch.

The company bagged its first residential project in January 2024 with the launch of ‘Godrej Madison Avenue’ on Golden Mile Road, Kokapet, Hyderabad. The project has witnessed the successful sale of more than 300 homes, further catering to an increasing demand for luxury residential real estate in the region. For residential space, the company’s total volume sold is around 0.84 million square feet.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Godrej Properties Ltd is currently trading at ₹2164 which is a 1.23% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 4% dip in the last one year, and 11% gain in the last one month.

Welcoming the overwhelming response for the company’s first project in Hyderabad, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are overwhelmed with the response to our first project in Hyderabad.

There is very low supply and high potential for growth in Hyderabad’s real estate market and demand for luxury housing is on the rise in the Kokapet area. The positive market response reinforces the confidence of the company to expand its presence in Hyderabad with upcoming projects.

The company also announced its foray into a second residential project in Hyderabad in its public release. Godrej Properties is an urban market leader, primarily focusing on premium residential developments with strong sales potential.

Based on the value of residential sales achieved, Godrej Properties was crowned as India’s No.1 real estate developer in FY 2024. Robust Financial PerformanceSeaview Constructions and Developers continues to be one of the most prominent real estate players in India, powered by strategic launches and expansion into new markets.