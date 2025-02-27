Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

On February 27, Godrej Properties said that it has sold inventory worth more than ₹1,000 crore at its recently launched Evergreen Square housing project in Hinjawadi in Pune. The project was announced on 13th Nov 2024, About 4 months after the land acquisition and has a potential revenue of ₹2,045 crore for the company.

Evergreen Square is Godrej Properties’ most successful project launch by volume and sales value to date in Pune. The Evergreen Square project, with a total development potential of about 2.41 million square feet, is the largest addition to Godrej Properties’ residential portfolio.

Godrej Properties Managing Director & CEO Gaurav Pandey thanked customers and stakeholders for their trust and confidence in the company.

Hinjawadi is one of the important IT and technology hubs in Pune, housing multiple technology service companies, making it an area very suitable for residential development. The project promises amazing connectivity as Pune Metro Line 3 will slice travel time across the city.

It is also connected to important highways such as the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, making it easier for the residents to transit.

Godrej Properties has a good presence in Pune’s residential real estate market, focusing mainly on the mid-to-premium segment while also offering some projects in the high-value category. Many national and local developers have started large-scale project in Hinjawadi, owing to the fact the area has a strong employment base, well-developed infrastructure and demand for quality housing.

The Evergreen Square project’s success is further testament to Godrej Properties’ leadership position in Pune’s residential real estate space and showcases the company’s ability to deliver value-accretive projects in pivotal micro-markets.

At the time of writing on February 27, 2025 at 11:09 pm, shares of Godrej Properties is trading at ₹1978.90 which is a 0.41% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 20% dip in the last one year, and 5.58% dip in the last one month.