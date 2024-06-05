iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

GPT Infra gets new order of Rs 547 crore

5 Jun 2024 , 11:26 AM

GPT Infraprojects shares increased in early trade on June 5, following an order worth ₹547 Crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. At the time of writing, the shares of GPT Infraprojects shares were trading at ₹234 which is a 1.36% gain than the previous close. Over the past year, GPT Infra shares surged nearly 300%, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which gained about 17% in the same period.

The order involves constructing the viaduct section of the elevated corridor, road over bridges, and entry/exit ramps. The project also includes building the NHAI office and additional works such as electrification and lighting.

This project covers a seven-kilometer stretch of the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway in West Bengal, using the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model.

GPT Infraprojects’ outstanding order book now stands at ₹3,646 Crore, with a total order inflow of ₹674 Crore for FY25. GPT Infraprojects focuses on railway infrastructure, executing civil and infrastructure projects, particularly large bridges and road over bridges (ROBs) for railways and roads under government contracts.

