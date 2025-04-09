GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

State-owned shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) on Thursday, announced it has secured a new order worth ₹489.98 crore from the Geological Survey of India.

The order is in the field of design, construction and delivery of two coastal research vessels based for scientific and marine exploration activities. Execution timeline for the project has been fixed at 26 months from the date of signing of agreement.

This strategic order signifies GRSE’s relentless growth trajectory in the field of construction of specialized vessels apart from fulfilling GoI’s mission of developing Integrated Scientific Research Infrastructures in the maritime domain of India.

On April 8 GRSE also entered into with SWAN Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd for enhancing indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities. The collaboration is for construction of vessels and offshore structures for commercial use to support domestic maritime needs and assist international customers, thereby enhancing India’s presence in international ship building.

Last month, GRSE also signed another MoU with Nagaland’s Public Works Department (PWD) for supply of eight Double Lane Modular Steel Bridges, meant to enhance infrastructure in the northeastern state.

This partnership is the first of its kind between GRSE and any northeastern state, highlighting the company’s dedication to fostering regional growth and enhancing connectivity. The value of the MoU with PWD Nagaland is yet to be disclosed. These initiatives further diversify GRSE’s order book beyond defence ship building scope into research, commercial and infrastructure sectors in domestic and global market.