HAL Q1 Profit Soars 77%

14 Aug 2024 , 03:37 PM

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a significant 77% increase in consolidated net profit for Q1FY25, reaching ₹1,437 Crore, compared to ₹814 Crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the April-June quarter rose 11%, amounting to ₹4,348 Crore, up from ₹3,915 Crore a year ago.

Total income for the quarter surged nearly 18%, reaching ₹5,083 Crore, compared to ₹4,325 Crore in the previous year.

Operating expenses saw a slight increase to ₹3,506 Crore in Q1FY25, up from ₹3,239 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) grew by 13% year-over-year, reaching ₹994 Crore for the quarter.

HAL has gained prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, securing significant defence and manufacturing orders.

In May 2024, Modi highlighted HAL’s record profit, referencing the company’s Q4 profit of ₹4,000 Crore as an example of strong PSU performance.

In April 2024, HAL received a major order from the Defence Ministry to produce 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas for the Indian Air Force, valued at approximately ₹67,000 Crore.

As of March 31, 2024, HAL’s order book reflects a robust outlook with orders totaling ₹94,000 Crore.

During FY23-24, HAL secured new manufacturing contracts exceeding ₹19,000 Crore and Repair and Overhaul (ROH) contracts totaling over ₹16,000 Crore.

HAL’s stock has delivered multibagger returns over the past year, rising 140% according to BSE data. The stock has quadrupled in the past two years and increased more than seven times in the past three years.

