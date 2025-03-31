Haldirams Partners with Temasek to Drive Expansion in India and Global Markets

Singapore based global investment firm Temasek has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian snacks and sweets brand Haldirams. The partnership is intended to assist Haldirams’ positive growth trajectory and expansion plans in India as well as abroad.

Under the deal, Temasek will buy an equity stake from Haldirams’ current shareholders. The funds will be used to further the company’s expansion efforts and position in a competitive industry.

The deal will help Haldirams to actively picnic on their ambitious growth strategy and gain a strong foothold in both domestic and international markets, further consolidating their position in global food empresa.

The transaction was exclusively advised by PwC Investment Banking as the financial adviser and by Khaitan & Co. as the legal adviser. The agreement is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to close shortly.

A Spokesperson for Haldirams said, “We are excited to join hands with Temasek as both investor and partner.” We are excited to work with TemasekCapital in Consumer by leveraging its domain expertise to accelerate our growth and meet changing consumer needs.” The spokesperson thanked PwC and Khaitan & Co. for their dedicated support through the transaction.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India, acknowledged the importance of the deal, calling it the largest private equity consumer transaction in India. He also mentioned that this collaboration signifies the growing strength of local industries on the global front, while also being proud of the long textual history PwC carries with Haldirams as a partner which has been critical to the evolution and accomplishment of the firm.