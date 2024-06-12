HCLTech, Olympus to expand their strategic partnership

HCLTech and Olympus Corporation have expanded their strategic partnership to enhance healthcare through advanced engineering technologies. HCLTech will utilize its expertise in Engineering, R&D services, and AI-based solutions to accelerate Olympus’ global product development efforts.

A dedicated product innovation center will be established in Hyderabad, India, to serve Olympus’ operations across the US, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, expected to commence operations by July 2024.

The collaboration aims to boost Olympus’ business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.

HCLTech and Olympus have shared a decade-long partnership in core Engineering and R&D, covering various areas such as product engineering, software engineering, and regulatory services.

Olympus’ Chief Technology Officer, Andre Roggan, expressed confidence in the collaboration, anticipating enhanced engineering capabilities and innovative healthcare solutions.

Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, emphasized their commitment to adding value to Olympus’ product development and growth in the MedTech sector.

HCLTech is recognized as a partner to over 100 of the top 250 engineering R&D spenders globally and has received accolades such as being ranked #1 in Everest Group’s 2023 PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year Awards.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/