HCLTech, Tecnotree partner for 5G AI solutions

HCLTech has partnered with Finnish software company Tecnotree to develop advanced 5G-led generative AI (GenAI) solutions for the global telecom industry.

The collaboration aims to help telcos and communication service providers (CSPs) discover new opportunities, accelerate innovation, and drive sustainable growth with personalized next-generation solutions.

At the time of writing on June 20,2024 at 9:45 am shares of HCLTech is trading at ₹1431.25 which is a 1.01% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 22% in the last one year.

The partnership combines HCLTech’s AI-led digital transformation expertise with Tecnotree’s 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities.

Tecnotree’s CTO and CPO, Hitesh Morar, highlighted the goal of enhancing revenue monetization capabilities for clients through this partnership.

Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Digital Business Services at HCLTech, emphasized solving real-world challenges for telcos using GenAI to create significant business impacts.

