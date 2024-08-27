HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

HCLTech has renewed its strategic collaboration with Xerox, enhancing its focus on engineering services and digital process operations (DPO) driven by AI technology.

The collaboration will support Xerox’s “reinvention,” which involves a structural redesign to position the company for long-term, sustainable growth.

HCLTech will utilize its automation, engineering, and process operations services—spanning order-to-cash, sales and marketing, supply chain, and procurement.

The partnership will also leverage HCLTech’s advanced GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to create a unified interface that enhances employee and client interactions with Xerox.

As of now, HCLTech shares are trading at ₹1710, reflecting a 0.52% increase from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 49% and has risen by 15% since the start of this year.

HCLTech will assist the newly-formed Xerox Global Business Services (GBS) organization in improving key business metrics, including working capital, device connectivity, and sales efficiency.

The collaboration aims to advance Xerox’s digital transformation by integrating innovative capabilities and optimizing processes.

Louie Pastor, EVP and Chief Transformation Officer at Xerox, emphasized the importance of the partnership in driving enterprise-wide efficiency and improving experiences for employees and clients.

The partnership between Xerox and HCLTech began in 2009, focusing on product engineering, IT, and process support services.

HCLTech supports Xerox’s digital transformation through its global delivery network, spanning India, Guatemala, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.