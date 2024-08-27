iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

27 Aug 2024 , 11:47 AM

HCLTech has renewed its strategic collaboration with Xerox, enhancing its focus on engineering services and digital process operations (DPO) driven by AI technology.

The collaboration will support Xerox’s “reinvention,” which involves a structural redesign to position the company for long-term, sustainable growth.

HCLTech will utilize its automation, engineering, and process operations services—spanning order-to-cash, sales and marketing, supply chain, and procurement.

The partnership will also leverage HCLTech’s advanced GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to create a unified interface that enhances employee and client interactions with Xerox.

As of now, HCLTech shares are trading at ₹1710, reflecting a 0.52% increase from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 49% and has risen by 15% since the start of this year.

HCLTech will assist the newly-formed Xerox Global Business Services (GBS) organization in improving key business metrics, including working capital, device connectivity, and sales efficiency.

The collaboration aims to advance Xerox’s digital transformation by integrating innovative capabilities and optimizing processes.

Louie Pastor, EVP and Chief Transformation Officer at Xerox, emphasized the importance of the partnership in driving enterprise-wide efficiency and improving experiences for employees and clients.

The partnership between Xerox and HCLTech began in 2009, focusing on product engineering, IT, and process support services.

HCLTech supports Xerox’s digital transformation through its global delivery network, spanning India, Guatemala, Portugal, Bulgaria, Romania, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Related Tags

  • AI-Powered Partnership
  • HCLTech
  • HCLTech News
  • Strategic Reinvention
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.