HUL appoints Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development

7 Jun 2024 , 09:35 AM

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development.

Neelakantan succeeds Kedar Lele, who is leaving for an external opportunity. The appointment is effective from July 1, 2024. Currently Chief Digital Officer, Neelakantan started with HUL as Key Account Manager in Modern Trade in 2006.

His educational background includes a Bachelor’s from IIT Madras, a Master’s from Penn State University, and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa praised Neelakantan’s track record and expertise in customer development, data, and technology.

