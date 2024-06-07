HUL appoints Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development.
Neelakantan succeeds Kedar Lele, who is leaving for an external opportunity. The appointment is effective from July 1, 2024. Currently Chief Digital Officer, Neelakantan started with HUL as Key Account Manager in Modern Trade in 2006.
His educational background includes a Bachelor’s from IIT Madras, a Master’s from Penn State University, and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa praised Neelakantan’s track record and expertise in customer development, data, and technology.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.