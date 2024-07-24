iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HUL reports 2.7% profit rise in Q1FY25

24 Jul 2024 , 08:34 AM

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 23. The company reported a 2.7% rise in standalone net profit, reaching ₹2,538 Crore, compared to ₹2,472 Crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 1.3%, amounting to ₹15,399 Crore, up from ₹15,148 Crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the June quarter FY25 rose by 1.8% year-on-year, reaching ₹12,385 Crore. The company’s total income increased by 1.81%, reaching ₹15,964 Crore.

On the operational front, HUL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the June quarter rose by 2.4%, amounting to ₹3,606 Crore compared to ₹3,521 Crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points (bps) to 23.5%, compared to 23.2% in the year-ago period. In the last one year, shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) witnessed a 7% gain, and 4% gain since the beginning of the year.

HUL reported an underlying volume growth of 4% in the June quarter, an improvement from the 2% growth reported in the previous three quarters. The company had reported a 3% volume growth in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.

The recovery in rural India significantly contributed to the revival of demand for HUL’s core business, including products like Dove shampoo.

As of the March quarter, urban sales accounted for 60% of HUL’s total sales, with rural sales contributing the remaining 40%.

Consumer goods sales began to rise in the three months ending March, with rural growth outpacing urban growth for the first time in five quarters.

Easing commodity prices have supported volume growth for branded consumer goods companies in India.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is a British-owned Indian final goods company headquartered in Mumbai. It is a subsidiary of the British company Unilever.

HUL’s product portfolio includes foods, beverages, cleaning agents, personal care products, water purifiers, and other fast-moving consumer goods.

HUL was established in 1931 as Hindustan Vanaspati Manufacturing Co. Following a merger of constituent groups in 1956, it was renamed Hindustan Lever Limited, and in June 2007, it was renamed Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
  • HUL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.