Hyundai Teams Up with Charge Zone for 100 EV Chargers in India

Hyundai Motor India has announced a collaboration with Charge Zone to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across India.

Under the new partnership, Charge Zone will install DC 60 kW fast chargers at 100 Hyundai dealerships nationwide, as outlined in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This strategic alliance aims to significantly expand the public EV charging network, providing convenient charging solutions for both intercity and intracity travel.

Hyundai Motor India emphasized the importance of developing robust EV charging infrastructure to address range anxiety and encourage the adoption of electric mobility.

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning at Hyundai Motor India, highlighted that strategic partnerships like this are vital for accelerating EV adoption and supporting India’s carbon neutrality goals.

Currently, Hyundai operates 19 dealerships equipped with DC 60 kW public EV charging stations.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, is headquartered in South Korea and is the third-largest automobile manufacturer in India.

Founded on May 6, 1996, HMIL entered the Indian automotive market during a time when only a few major manufacturers, including Maruti, Hindustan, Premier, Tata, and Mahindra, were established in India. At that time, the Hyundai brand was relatively unknown in the country.