India Overtakes Japan to Become World’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer: IRENA

India has officially overtaken Japan to become the third-largest solar energy producer in the world, This report is according to fresh data shared by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced the milestone on Thursday. Thereby, calling it a major leap forward in India’s clean energy journey.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is achieving great strides in green energy. We’ve now become the world’s third-largest producer of solar power,” Joshi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the IRENA figures.

As per the report, India generated 1,08,494 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of solar electricity. This move favored by pulling ahead of Japan, which produced 96,459 GWh.

The development adds to India’s growing presence in the global renewable energy space. Because, the country continues to push for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.

Alongside solar, wind energy is also witnessing steady growth. India had an installed wind capacity of 51.67 GW as of June 30, 2025. In the past year alone, the country added over 3,253 MW in FY25. Alongside a strong 1,637 MW in the first quarter of FY26.

Gujarat leads the charge in wind energy installations with 13,816 MW. And this is followed by Tamil Nadu at 11,830 MW. Third position held by Karnataka with 7,714 MW, according to the ministry’s data tabled in Parliament.

India’s rapid scale-up in solar and wind sectors underscores the government’s intent to shift away from fossil fuels and invest in long-term energy security. With global recognition now backing the numbers, India’s renewable energy ambitions appear more grounded than ever.

