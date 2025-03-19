Indian Railways Plans Small Nuclear Plants to Meet Energy Needs

Indian Railways plans to install its own mini nuclear plants for its energy needs, reported the Economic Times on Wednesday. The railway department is working with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to examine the viability of creating a small nuclear power plant. This move is a major milestone in realizing the mission of Indian Railways to become a net zero carbon emitter by infrastructure by 2030.

According to the original plan, DAE and the power ministry will assist in the setting up and operative of the nuclear plant besides coordinating the assured fuel supply as and when needed. Under this collaboration, Indian railways will facilitate land for the construction of the nuclear power plants.

Besides the nuclear energy, Indian Railways is going for the procurement of 3 GW of green energy, which is a mix of thermal, nuclear and hydropower. The remaining can be procured from distribution companies, keeping rail operations powered.

Discussing nuclear power supply to the railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had told the Rajya Sabha last week that the supply had been discussed with both the Power Ministry and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). In the course of the budgetary allocation discussions in the Upper House, Vaishnaw emphasised Indian Railways’ global ambitions, stating that it will be among the three largest freight carriers in the world after China and the United States by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.