IndiGrid Wins LoI for Key Power Transmission Project Under TBCB

IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd said on March 3 its wholly owned subsidiary, IndiGrid 2 Private Ltd, has won LoI for an inter-state transmission project. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd under the framework of tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB).

The awarded project, named “Transmission Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Ratle HEP (850 MW) & Kiru HEP (624 MW): Part-A,” is designed to facilitate power evacuation from these hydroelectric plants.

The BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model can ensure that the project is thrived, operated for a long cycle time, and transferred at some point of time. The LoI was issued on 28 February 2025 and it formalized the company’s role as the executing agency for the transmission scheme, IndiGrid said in its regulatory filing.

The transmission system shall be built during a timeframe of 24 months, ensuring that it is completed in time to evacuate the power of the hydroelectric plants.

The project, once completed and commissioned, will generate annual transmission charges of ₹195.2 crore (₹1,952.32 million). With this initiative, IndiGrid Investment Managers hopes to fortify India’s power transmission infrastructure, complementing the government’s efforts to enhance energy evacuation from renewable and hydroelectric sources.