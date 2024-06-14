Block deal worth Rs 224 crore takes place in Indigo's shares

On June 13, around 5.21 lakh shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation were traded in a block deal on the exchanges.

The transaction occurred at an average price of ₹4,300 per share, totaling ₹224 Crore in value. The identities of the buyers and sellers involved in the transaction were not immediately disclosed.

At the time of writing on June 14, 2024 at 12:44 pm, shares of InterGlobe Aviation were trading at ₹4279 which is a 0.55% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 81% in the last one year, and 43% since the beginning of the year.

This block deal follows InterGlobe Enterprises’ recent sale of a 2.2% stake in the airline, amounting to ₹3,689 Crore.

InterGlobe Enterprises, which holds a significant stake and is named as a promoter of InterGlobe Aviation, saw Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius acquire 31 lakh shares (0.81 percent stake) worth ₹1,362 Crore.

