iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jakson Green gets 4G ethanol production plant contract from NTPC

20 Jun 2024 , 11:43 AM

Jakson Green announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract from NTPC, a state-owned enterprise, to establish a 4G ethanol production plant at Lara, Chhattisgarh.  The plant will utilize flue gases from power plants to produce 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of 4G ethanol, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Employing Veolia Carbon Clean’s advanced carbon capture technology, the plant will capture 25 TPD of CO2 from flue gases.

Additionally, the facility will generate 3 tonnes per day of green hydrogen through a 7.5 MW electrolyser, according to a company statement.

These captured CO2 and generated H2 will be processed using advanced microbial fermentation technology from LanzaTech Inc. to produce 4G ethanol.

Jakson Green highlighted that this initiative marks India’s pioneering project in converting flue gas CO2 to 4G ethanol, crucial for achieving the country’s blending goals and enhancing energy security.

The project, scheduled to commence operations within two years, is conceptualized and designed by NETRA, NTPC’s Energy Technology Research Alliance.

Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green Private Limited, emphasized the partnership’s strategic importance in advancing ethanol production and supporting a cleaner energy future.

Jakson Green aims to play a significant role in India’s clean energy transition, with plans underway to develop over 8,500 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen and its derivatives across six projects.

The company’s efforts are aligned with India’s goals of sustainability and energy independence, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • Jakson Green
  • NTPC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.