Jakson Green gets 4G ethanol production plant contract from NTPC

Jakson Green announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract from NTPC, a state-owned enterprise, to establish a 4G ethanol production plant at Lara, Chhattisgarh. The plant will utilize flue gases from power plants to produce 10 tonnes per day (TPD) of 4G ethanol, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Employing Veolia Carbon Clean’s advanced carbon capture technology, the plant will capture 25 TPD of CO2 from flue gases.

Additionally, the facility will generate 3 tonnes per day of green hydrogen through a 7.5 MW electrolyser, according to a company statement.

These captured CO2 and generated H2 will be processed using advanced microbial fermentation technology from LanzaTech Inc. to produce 4G ethanol.

Jakson Green highlighted that this initiative marks India’s pioneering project in converting flue gas CO2 to 4G ethanol, crucial for achieving the country’s blending goals and enhancing energy security.

The project, scheduled to commence operations within two years, is conceptualized and designed by NETRA, NTPC’s Energy Technology Research Alliance.

Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green Private Limited, emphasized the partnership’s strategic importance in advancing ethanol production and supporting a cleaner energy future.

Jakson Green aims to play a significant role in India’s clean energy transition, with plans underway to develop over 8,500 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen and its derivatives across six projects.

The company’s efforts are aligned with India’s goals of sustainability and energy independence, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.



