Japan Airlines & IndiGo expand travel options with codeshare deal

Japan Airlines (JAL) and IndiGo have forged a codeshare partnership to enhance travel options between Japan and India. The collaboration enables Japan Airlines to extend its reach to 14 destinations within India served by IndiGo.

Currently, Japan Airlines operates flights between Tokyo and Delhi, as well as Bengaluru, with daily services to Delhi from Haneda Airport and thrice-weekly flights to Bengaluru from Narita Airport.

Through the codeshare agreement, customers will have more seamless travel options, benefiting from the expanded network coverage.

Initially, the partnership will focus on strengthening connectivity to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Pune, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Goa, connecting to JAL-operated flights. Future plans involve further collaboration, potentially including IndiGo codesharing on Japan Airlines’ flights.

