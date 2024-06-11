iifl-logo
JBM Auto subsidiary signs agreement with MUON for supply of 2000 EV buses

11 Jun 2024 , 09:55 AM

JBM Electric Vehicles Ltd, a subsidiary of JBM Auto has signed an agreement with MUON for supplying over 2,000 electric buses.

At the time of writing, shares of JBM auto were trading at ₹2067.95 which is a 1.19% gain than the previous close. The company has gained a total of 124% over the last 12 months, and 27% since the beginning of the year.

Specifically, the initial phase of this collaboration commenced in April 2024, with JBM securing an order for 43 electric buses. Impressively, the company swiftly initiated deliveries within one month of receiving the order and completed all deliveries by June 10, 2024.

Concurrently, Macquarie Group unveiled ‘Vertelo,’ an electric vehicle financing platform tailored for the Indian market. Vertelo is designed to offer a suite of solutions encompassing financing, fleet management, and charging infrastructure.

