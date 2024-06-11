JK Tyre to supply EV tyres to EKA Mobility

JK Tyre & Industries has announced a partnership with electric mobility player EKA Mobility on Monday to offer comprehensive tyre management solutions.

Under the partnership, JK Tyre will supply its latest generation electric vehicle tyres equipped with ‘connected tread sensors’ for real-time monitoring to EKA’s fleet, enabling comprehensive tyre management through its mobility solutions program. Initially deployed in Mumbai, JK Tyre will extend comprehensive support to EKA’s fleet across all cities.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing at JK Tyre & Industries, emphasized the collaboration’s alignment with the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in tyre management, ensuring unparalleled service and support for customers’ mobility needs.

The collaboration aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape by developing and producing new generation EV tyres tailored to meet the unique requirements of EVs.

Vijaykumar Yelne, President of EKA Mobility, hailed the strategic partnership with JK Tyre as a significant step towards creating an ecosystem for environmentally conscious mobility. The combined expertise of both companies is expected to lead to innovative solutions that enhance EV performance and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.



For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/