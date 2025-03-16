JSW Energy Secures 1,600 MW PPA in West Bengal, Commissions Utkal Unit-2

On March 13, JSW Energy Ltd announced that it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a new 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant with the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

The greenfield thermal power project will come up at Salboni in West Bengal and will be commissioned in the next five years. The entire 1,600 MW of power capacity will be supplied to WBSEDCL under the 25-year PPA for catering to the electricity needs of growing demand in the region.

The power plant will run on linkage coal from domestic sources, backed with allotment to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy, thus ensuring a dependable and economical source of fuel. Apart from this new project, JSW Energy has also been issued a CoD certificate for Unit 2 of its Utkal Thermal Power Plant (2×350 MW).

The power generated from the Utkal Thermal Power Plant fired by domestic coal plays an important role in fulfilling the base load demand to stabilize the power supply of consumers before the peak season. Electricity produced at the Utkal plant is traded in the merchant markets and through bilateral contracts, supporting the company’s overall revenue increase.

Commenting on the new developments, Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), JSW Energy, said, “We are confident that the new developments further strengthen our position in the market, as the Salboni project is the company’s biggest greenfield capacity addition and the largest PPA signed by JSW Energy till date. The project would generate substantial local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and provide a reliable, steady power supply for the area, he said.