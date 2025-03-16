iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy Secures 1,600 MW PPA in West Bengal, Commissions Utkal Unit-2

16 Mar 2025 , 09:56 PM

On March 13, JSW Energy Ltd announced that it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a new 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant with the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

The greenfield thermal power project will come up at Salboni in West Bengal and will be commissioned in the next five years. The entire 1,600 MW of power capacity will be supplied to WBSEDCL under the 25-year PPA for catering to the electricity needs of growing demand in the region.

The power plant will run on linkage coal from domestic sources, backed with allotment to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy, thus ensuring a dependable and economical source of fuel. Apart from this new project, JSW Energy has also been issued a CoD certificate for Unit 2 of its Utkal Thermal Power Plant (2×350 MW).

The power generated from the Utkal Thermal Power Plant fired by domestic coal plays an important role in fulfilling the base load demand to stabilize the power supply of consumers before the peak season. Electricity produced at the Utkal plant is traded in the merchant markets and through bilateral contracts, supporting the company’s overall revenue increase.

Commenting on the new developments, Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), JSW Energy, said, “We are confident that the new developments further strengthen our position in the market, as the Salboni project is the company’s biggest greenfield capacity addition and the largest PPA signed by JSW Energy till date. The project would generate substantial local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and provide a reliable, steady power supply for the area, he said.

Related Tags

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy Ltd
  • Power Purchase Agreement
  • Utkal Thermal Power Plant
  • Utkal Unit-2
  • WBSEDCL
  • West Bengal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:28 PM
Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:21 PM
JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:07 PM
Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|09:58 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.