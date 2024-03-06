JSW Steel Appoints Robert Simon as CEO for USA Operations

JSW Steel announced the appointment of Robert Simon as the new Chief Executive Officer of JSW, USA. In this role, Simon will oversee the entire business operations in the USA, managing the production and sales of slabs, coils, pipes, and plates at locations like Baytown and Mingo Junction. Before joining JSW USA, Simon worked with various companies, including OmniTrax in Denver, Colorado, and also served as the Chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association in the USA.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA, expressed confidence in Simon’s leadership, emphasizing his commitment to core values and anticipating his contribution to taking JSW USA to greater heights. JSW Steel, part of the JSW Group, ranks among India’s top three steel producers and became the country’s second-largest private sector steel company after merging with Bhushan Power & Steel, Ispat Steel, and Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Limited.