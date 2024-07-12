Kalpataru Projects bags ₹2,995 Crore orders in T&D, B&F, and Water Business

Kalpataru Projects International announced on Thursday that the company, along with its joint ventures and international subsidiaries, has secured orders totaling ₹2,995 Crore. The new orders span across the transmission & distribution (T&D), building & factories (B&F), and water business categories.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) and its associates have received new orders and notifications of awards amounting to ₹2,995 Crore, according to a statement.

At the time of writing on July 12, 2024 at 12:41 pm shares of Kalpataru Projects is trading at ₹1369.20 which is a 1.74% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 145% in the last one year, and 91% since the beginning of the year.

KPIL’s recent order acquisitions include projects in the T&D sector in international markets. Additionally, it has secured an engineering procurement construction (EPC) contract in the water business through a joint venture and secured a B&F contract in the domestic market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPIL, expressed confidence that these new orders in B&F and water business sectors will strengthen the company’s order book, enhancing growth prospects. With these latest wins, KPIL’s total order intake for the current fiscal year stands at ₹6,178 Crore.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is recognized as one of India’s leading specialized EPC companies, involved in diverse sectors such as power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (including flyovers and metro rail), highways, and airports.

Kalpataru Projects International operates projects in more than 30 countries worldwide and maintains a global presence across over 70 countries, underscoring its extensive international footprint.