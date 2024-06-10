KEC International gets new orders of Rs 1,061 crore

On June 7, KEC International Ltd announced new orders totaling ₹1,061 Crore across its business segments.

In the transmission & distribution (T&D) sector in India, KEC received orders for transmission lines and substations from a reputable private developer, along with a transmission line project in Malaysia. In the Americas, the company will supply towers, hardware, and poles.

In the railways division, KEC secured its first order for composite gauge conversion works in India and a project to establish a power supply system for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC), involving a receiving substation, high-voltage cabling, and related civil works.

Additionally, KEC obtained orders from a prominent infrastructure player in India for supplying power transmission conductors in the cables segment, and various cable projects in India and overseas.

At the time of writing, shares of KEC international Ltd were trading at ₹812 which is a 5.68% increase than the previous close. The stock has gained a 44% in the last one year, and 34% since the beginning of the year.

