KEC International secures ₹1,422 Crore in new transmission orders

On July 24, 2024, KEC International revealed that it has secured new orders worth ₹1,422 Crore for various transmission and distribution projects. These projects are located in India and the United States.

The new orders include high-voltage transmission line contracts for 765 kV and 400 kV lines within India, awarded by Power Grid. Additionally, the company will supply substation structures for projects in the United States.

With these recent additions, KEC International’s total order intake for the current year has surpassed ₹7,500 Crore. This represents a growth of over 70% compared to the previous fiscal year, underscoring a significant expansion in the company’s project portfolio.

At the time of writing on July 25, 2024 at 1:08 pm, shares of KEC International is currently trading at ₹889 which is a 0.40% gain than the previous close. KEC International stock has gained a total of 37% in the last one year, and 46% since the beginning of the year.

Just last week, KEC International had announced new orders valued at ₹1,000 Crore. These orders cover transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in several regions including India, the Middle East, Australia, and the Americas. Key contracts include a 765 kV transmission line and a 785 kV GIS substation from Power Grid in India, a 132 kV transmission line in the UAE, and supplies of towers and hardware in Australia and the Americas.

Earlier in the month, the company secured additional contracts amounting to ₹1,017 Crore. These include an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project and a tower supply order in the Middle East, as well as a contract for the balance of system package for a 625 MWp solar photovoltaic project in Rajasthan, awarded by a subsidiary of an undisclosed public sector unit.

KEC International Limited, formerly known as Kamani Engineering Corporation, is a major Indian multinational enterprise specializing in power transmission and EPC services. Based in Mumbai, the company operates under the RPG Group and is recognized as one of the leading global players in the power transmission, distribution, railways, cables, solar, civil, and smart infrastructure sectors. The company’s operations extend across India, South Asia, East Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.