Kedar Lele to be Castrol India's new MD

Castrol has has appointed Kedar Lele as the Managing Director, effective November 1, 2024, for a five-year term. Kedar Lele will replace Sandeep Sangwan, who will step down on October 31, 2024, to take on a new role within bp.
Lele will join Castrol on October 1, 2024, and collaborate with Sangwan to ensure a seamless transition. Kedar Lele is joining Castrol from Hindustan Unilever Ltd, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
Castrol India Limited is a prominent manufacturer of automotive and industrial lubricants.
