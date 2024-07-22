KPI Green Energy secures 100 MW hybrid project from Aether Industries

KPI Green Energy has announced a significant order for a 100 MW hybrid energy project from Aether Industries. The project is slated for completion in the financial year 2024-25, delivered in various phases as outlined in the order.

The order, confirmed through an exchange filing, marks a notable milestone for KPI Green Energy in its hybrid captive solar power project segment.

At the time of writing on July 22, 2024 at 9:41 am shares of KPI Green Energy is currently trading at ₹976 which is a 4% dip than the previous close. KPI Green Energy stock has gained a total of 247% in the last one year, and witnessed a 105% gain since the beginning of the year.

The company highlighted, “We have received a new order for a 100 MW hybrid captive solar power project under the captive power producer segment of the company.” Further details regarding the order were not disclosed by the company.

KPI Green Energy Ltd, formerly known as KPI Global Infrastructure Limited, is the renewable energy arm of the KP Group. KPI Green Energy is a leading solar and hybrid power generating company based in Gujarat.

Established in February 2008, the company focuses on providing solar and hybrid power across various business verticals.

KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar and hybrid power plants. It operates as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPP) under the brand name ‘Solarism’.

The order from Aether Industries reinforces KPI Green Energy’s position in the renewable energy sector. The project aligns with the company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint and supporting sustainable energy solutions.

By leveraging its expertise in solar and hybrid power, KPI Green Energy aims to meet the growing demand for clean and efficient energy sources. The successful execution of this project is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

KPI Green Energy continues to focus on innovation and excellence in the renewable energy industry, further strengthening its leadership position. As the renewable energy sector evolves, KPI Green Energy remains committed to driving positive change and contributing to a greener future.