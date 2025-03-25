iifl-logo
L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

25 Mar 2025 , 11:22 AM

L&T Energy Green Tech Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of L&T has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with John Cockerill Energy to collaborate on advanced technologies in concentrated solar power (CSP) and thermal energy storage. The MoU aims to explore and work towards strategic collaboration in manufacturing and components supply, engineering solutions, etc.

About L&T Energy Green Tech L&T Energy Green Tech is at the forefront of delivering integrated green energy solutions based on noble technology, collaboration, and research & development, with a development, manufacturing & EPC model.

John Cockerill Energy is a company with more than 200 years of experience in the field of energy, which has long been committed to supporting the global energy transition through technological solutions. This partnership will help increase access to 24/7 renewable energy, which is essential to meeting global sustainability targets.

The combined elements of the alliance merge L&T’s weekend ration of manufacturing, EPC, and services with the global energy solutions leadership of John Cockerill, Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and President (Energy) at L&T, underscored.

Thomas Bohner, CEO of John Cockerill Energy, said the company has a proven track record, including the installation of five solar thermal receivers for CSP plants in the UAE, China, Chile and South Africa. He added: “We are confident that this partnership will deliver low-carbon energy solutions for businesses across India.

 

