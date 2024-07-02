L&T secures $4 Billion Saudi Aramco gas project orders

India’s largest infrastructure company, L&T, secured orders worth over $4 billion from Saudi Aramco for expanding its gas projects, leading to a 2.5% rise in shares on July 2.
At the time of writing on July 2, 2024, at 3:28 pm shares of L&T are trading at ₹3621.90 which is a 2.70% gain from the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 47% in the last year, and a total of 2.8% since the beginning of the year.
The ₹35,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco is for gas compression systems related to Aramco’s $110-billion Jafurah gas project in the eastern province.
The L&T order is part of Saudi Aramco’s $25 billion contracts for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works issued on June 30 for two gas expansion programs, according to Middle East business publication meed.com.
The MEED report indicates that L&T won two packages from Saudi Aramco: Package 1, worth $2.9 billion, for a gas processing plant and main process units, and Package 3, a billion-dollar order for gas compression units. Both packages are awarded to L&T’s energy hydrocarbon division.
Other winners of the Jafurah second expansion phase EPC packages, as reported by MEED, include Hyundai Engineering from South Korea with a $2.4 billion order and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas with two orders totaling $3.2 billion.
In September last year, L&T secured two EPC orders worth nearly $4 billion from Saudi Aramco as part of the Jafurah gas project expansion.
The Jafurah basin in Saudi Arabia sits on the largest liquid-rich shale gas field in the Middle East, with estimated reserves of 200 trillion cubic feet of gas over 17,000 square kilometers, according to the MEED report.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.