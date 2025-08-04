L&T Wins Contract for BESS-Integrated Solar Power Project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its renewables division has bagged a significant EPC contract. The project involves developing a grid-connected 116 MWac solar PV plant with an integrated 241 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The project will be executed at Kajra, Lakhisarai district, Bihar.

L&T classifies the order as “significant”, indicating its value falls between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore. The contract was awarded under the company’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business vertical.

The project adds to an earlier phase executed at the same site, bringing the total co-located battery storage capacity to 495 MWh, India’s largest such solar-plus-storage initiative awarded by a state utility, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company highlighted that the four-hour BESS will help in energy time-shifting, storing excess solar energy and releasing it during periods of high demand. The storage units will use liquid cooling technology for improved efficiency, better safety, and longer lifespan.

L&T noted that the project supports the Centre’s policy drive for co-located renewable energy storage systems and aligns with the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan in Bihar. The development is also expected to boost local employment and enhance long-term energy security in the region. This comes on the heels of another major contract won by L&T’s renewables business, a 275 MW solar PV project in Gujarat.

Separately, L&T posted a 29% year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter at ₹3,617 crore. The company had reported a net profit of ₹2,786 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also saw a 15.5% increase, reaching ₹63,678 crore. L&T’s EBITDA stood at ₹6,316 crore, up 12.5% year-on-year. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 9.9%, compared to 10.2% last year.

