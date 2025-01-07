iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

7 Jan 2025 , 12:46 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has confirmed it has bagged large orders in India and the Middle East for its power transmission and distribution division, with values ranging from ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore. This order suggests the company is still in growth mode even in the infrastructure space. One of the significant orders has been implementation of an advanced distribution management system in West Bengal.

This technology will increase the reliability of power distribution as it combines outage management and distribution management systems to monitor the faults in real-time and restore the power supply quickly. It will ensure quick isolation of faults and restore power efficiently to improve the network’s reliability.

L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals. The company also bagged an order for a 400 kV substation in Kuwait that will further solidify its hold in the energy sector of the Middle East. In Dubai, L&T is responsible for developing several extra high-voltage EHV substations, including a 40/132 kV substation, for the Emirate’s expansion and modernization efforts in its power transmission infrastructure.

On January 7, 2025 at 12:39 PM, shares of Larsen & Toubro is currently trading at ₹3606 which is a 0.082% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 3% in the last one year, and 0.71% dip in the last six months.

L&T grew financially, and net profit at ₹3,395.3 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 5.4%. It had revenue from operations up by 20.6% at ₹61,554.6 crore, with its strong performance coming in the Projects & Manufacturing segment. EBITDA also increased 13% at ₹6,362 crore as the EBITDA margin eased to 10.3%.

