LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024 , 02:11 PM

LTIMindtree, a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been selected as the global IT service provider for Exyte. Exyte is renowned for its design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries.

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte. These services aim to enhance business productivity and operational efficiency across Exyte’s diverse global portfolio. Exyte’s client base spans various high-tech industries, including semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centres. With over a century of history, the company offers services from consulting to managing turnkey solutions, all adhering to the highest quality and safety standards.

Scope of Services

LTIMindtree’s engagement with Exyte includes delivering comprehensive IT modernization services. This encompasses cloud migration, end-user services, security, application management, and full-spectrum technology support through a managed services framework. The goal is to enable and enhance Exyte’s global operations.

Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer at LTIMindtree said, ” With our strong domain experience in the engineering and construction sector, we are committed to delivering on Exyte’s strategic goals towards becoming a technology-first organization and further strengthening their market leadership.”

