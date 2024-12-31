iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

31 Dec 2024 , 02:45 PM

Lupin acquires Huminsulin brand from Eli Lilly of India to progress in its portfolio in diabetes care.
Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India. It had, however acquired the brand, earlier.

Huminsulin is commonly used for adult and pediatric patient with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes mellitus that aids in regulation of blood glucose.

Nilesh Gupta, MD Lupin, commented that the group of acquisitions it is making currently are augmenting its diabetes solutions and giving patients the best-in-class affordable care. Rajeev Sibal, President for India Region Formulations Lupin said Lupin has enabled a comprehensive bouquet of human insulins, offering customers, including the Indian ones, who require these therapies.

Diabetes is a massive concern in the population of India and the only treatment with insulin therapy, which is an Insulin Human. Lupin’s diabetes business grew at 19% in the September quarter, better than the category growth rate of 9%.

The company remains hopeful about continuing its growth momentum in the India Formulations business, which is supported by a robust product portfolio.

Other major therapeutic areas of Lupin, aside from diabetes, include cardiology and respiratory treatments. Eli Lilly is committing $3 billion to boost US production of its popular diabetes and weight-loss medicines.

Related Tags

  • business
  • Company news
  • Eli Lilly
  • Lupin
  • Pharma news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.