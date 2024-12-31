Lupin Acquires Huminsulin Brand from Eli Lilly to Boost Diabetes Portfolio

Lupin acquires Huminsulin brand from Eli Lilly of India to progress in its portfolio in diabetes care.

Lupin was already selling Huminsulin under the license agreement entered with Lilly India. It had, however acquired the brand, earlier.

Huminsulin is commonly used for adult and pediatric patient with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes mellitus that aids in regulation of blood glucose.

Nilesh Gupta, MD Lupin, commented that the group of acquisitions it is making currently are augmenting its diabetes solutions and giving patients the best-in-class affordable care. Rajeev Sibal, President for India Region Formulations Lupin said Lupin has enabled a comprehensive bouquet of human insulins, offering customers, including the Indian ones, who require these therapies.

Diabetes is a massive concern in the population of India and the only treatment with insulin therapy, which is an Insulin Human. Lupin’s diabetes business grew at 19% in the September quarter, better than the category growth rate of 9%.

The company remains hopeful about continuing its growth momentum in the India Formulations business, which is supported by a robust product portfolio.

Other major therapeutic areas of Lupin, aside from diabetes, include cardiology and respiratory treatments. Eli Lilly is committing $3 billion to boost US production of its popular diabetes and weight-loss medicines.