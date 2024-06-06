iifl-logo

Lupin's European arm acquires Aarane and Nalcrom brands from Sanofi

6 Jun 2024 , 09:20 AM

Lupin announced on Wednesday that its European arm has finalized the acquisition of two brands from Sanofi.

Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA completed the acquisition of Aarane in Germany and Nalcrom in Canada and the Netherlands, along with associated trademark rights. This strategic move aligns with Lupin’s goal of expanding its global presence in specialty areas.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Lupin’s respiratory business in Germany and contribute to the growth of its newly established franchise, particularly following the launch of Luforbec.

Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development at Lupin, emphasized that the acquisition will bolster the company’s global position in treating various respiratory diseases and expand its portfolio of branded products in gastro-intestinal care.

Aarane (sodium cromoglicate/reproterol hydrochloride pressurised inhalation) is indicated for the symptomatic acute treatment of sudden asthma attacks. Nalcrom (sodium cromoglicate oral) is utilized in treating food allergies following adequate testing for sensitivity to specific allergens and in conjunction with restricting the main allergens.

