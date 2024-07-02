Man Infraconstruction establishes US voint venture MICL Tigertail

Man Infraconstruction Ltd., based in Mumbai, has announced the formation of a real estate joint venture named MICL Tigertail with its wholly-owned subsidiary MICL Global in Florida, US.

MICL Tigertail is a newly established entity, with MICL Global set to contribute approximately $2 million in capital, as disclosed in an exchange filing. Through its subsidiary MICL Global, Man Infraconstruction will hold a 50% stake in MICL Tigertail.

At the time of writing on July 2, 2024, at 4:33 pm, Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. are trading at ₹196.35 which is a 0.72% gain from the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 70% in the last year, and a 10% dip since the beginning of the year.