Maruti Infrastructure to consider stock split & issuance of bonus shares

Maruti Infrastructure’s stock surged to a 52-week high of ₹213.90 during opening trade on June 5 following announcements that its board will consider stock split and issuance of bonus shares.
At the time of writing, shares of Maruti Infrastructure were trading at ₹212.25 which is a 13% increase than the previous close. The stock has gained 95% in the last one year, and has gained 34% since the beginning of the year.
A board meeting is scheduled for June 22, 2024, to discuss the sub-division/split of equity shares and the proposal for issuing bonus shares.
Additionally, the board will deliberate on increasing the authorized share capital and making alterations to the company’s memorandum of association. Trading in the company’s securities will be suspended for designated persons and their immediate relatives from June 5, 2024, until 48 hours after the board meeting concludes.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.