Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains Navratna status

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was granted ‘Navratna’ status on June 25, 2024. The company received the Navratna status from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as per a letter dated June 25, 2024.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders specializes in building and repairing ships, submarines, various vessels, and related engineering products.

The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 102.97% to ₹662.07 Crore in Q4 FY24, compared to Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased by 49.32% to ₹3,103.65 Crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.