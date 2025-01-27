NBCC Expands Portfolio with ₹229.75 Crore AIIMS and IIM Projects

NBCC (India) Ltd on January 24 announced it has received two new orders, totaling ₹229.75 crore. This adds to its infrastructure projects portfolio.

The first order of ₹148.4 crore was secured by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for work at AIIMS, Bilaspur. The project entails construction of 72 dwelling units, four lecture halls for nursing college and paramedical sciences, and hostels to accommodate students.

Most specifically, the project comprises a 204-bed undergraduate boys’ hostel, and a 334-bed undergraduate girls’ hostel. In addition, work includes the installation and testing, then commissioning of a rooftop solar PV power generation system, thereby promoting green energy.

The second order, worth ₹81.35 crore, was bagged by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam. The project management consultancy services for the construction of a new hostel, dining building, and other associated infrastructure at the permanent campus of IIM Visakhapatnam were involved.

NBCC received orders worth ₹405 crore last week. These included construction works in Delhi, Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai. This suggests that the company has the ability to execute a diverse range of projects across different regions in India.

The company then revealed two more order wins in December valued at ₹489.6 crores. The first contract valued at ₹459.6 crores was won by the Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development from Chhattisgarh. Under this project, the company would be constructing Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, and Jashpur.

Another order received in December this year, for ₹30 crore, has come from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons With Physical Disabilities in New Delhi. It is a contract related to the building of a permanent structure for the Composite Regional Centre at Jamdoli, Jaipur.

The string of order wins over the past few months demonstrates that NBCC has gradually cemented its status as a reliable player for government and institutional infrastructure projects. The company continues to mark its growth within key sectors like health, education, and tribal development.

With sustainable initiatives such as rooftop solar installations, projects by NBCC now align with India’s green energy mandate, which only improves the appeal to the environmentally conscious stakeholder.