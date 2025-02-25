iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC Secures ₹264 Crore Construction Order from NIT Kurukshetra

25 Feb 2025 , 11:46 AM

NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) had received construction work order worth ₹264.16 crore from NIT Kurukshetra on February 24. The project consists of various buildings, such as the academic block, hostel block, residential block, director’s residence, vertical extension of hostels and academic buildings (i.e., their vertical extension) and external development work. The construction is to be undertaken in the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

NBCC had received two more orders worth a total of ₹851.69 crore last week. In Kolkata, the company’s first order of ₹776.75 crore had been received from Damodar Valley Corporation to construct townships at Durgapur, Koderma, and Raghunathpur. The second order, amounting to ₹74.94 crore, was awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for maintenance work in New Moti Bagh GRPA Complex for a period of two years tentatively up to FY27.

NBCC announced that its net profit for the December quarter (Q3) increased by 25.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹138.5 crore from ₹110.7 crore in the same period last year. On a standalone basis, the revenue from operations rose 16.6% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,827 crore from ₹2,423.5 crore during the same period last year.

EBITDA of the company was up by 22% at ₹142 crore, as against ₹116.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved meaningfully to 5% from 4.8%, demonstrating benefit from operating efficiencies.

