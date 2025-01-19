iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC Secures ₹405 Crore in New Infrastructure Orders

19 Jan 2025 , 10:13 PM

NBCC Ltd., a state-run enterprise announced it’s multiple order wins totaling ₹405 crore on Wednesday.

The first order involves planning, designing, and executing the construction of the Centre for Advanced Studies at Hindu College, University of Delhi, valued at ₹151.93 crore. Another order includes the planning, designing, and construction of development works for Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, Odisha, worth ₹118.64 crore.

The company will also undertake planning, designing, and construction for development work at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Sriramchandra Vihar, Mayurbhanj, for ₹84.75 crore.

NBCC secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Construction and Labour Development Federation Ltd., valued at ₹37.9 crore. Additionally, it received an order worth ₹11.86 crore from the Western Regional Power Committee, based in Mumbai.

Last month, NBCC announced multiple orders amounting to ₹368.75 crore, further bolstering its order book. In December, the company also bagged construction orders worth ₹489.6 crore, reflecting consistent growth and momentum in its project acquisition.

