NHAI Signs ₹5,729 Crore Deal for 121 km Guwahati Ring Road Under BOT Model

4 Apr 2025 , 01:57 PM

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 3 April approved a ₹5729 crore concession agreement with Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Ltd for the 121 km Guwahati Ring Road under the Build-Operate-Toll (BOT) model.

The agreement has a 30-year-term, four of those being for construction. NHAI Board Member (Finance) Rajesh H. Mankad signed the agreement in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and other senior officials.

Of the ₹7,000 crore projected cost, the Assam state government will chip in ₹1,270 crore, covering 50 per cent of land acquisition costs, offering royalty exemption on aggregates and GST exemption.

The project scope includes:

  • 56 km of a four-lane access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass.
  • Widening an 8 km stretch on NH-27 from four to six lanes.
  • Upgrading a 58 km bypass on NH-27.
  • Constructing a 3 km-long bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

The Guwahati Ring Road project aims to ease traffic in Guwahati by diverting the traffic coming to the city from West Bengal and Bihar towards Silchar, Nagaland and Tripura. The project will enhance regional connectivity by upgrading road access to key towns like Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogighopa, and Barpeta.

The awarding of this Spring BOT contract under the updated Model Concession Agreement (MCA) framework sets a precedent for future infrastructure works.

Under the mega project, the Indian government is working on establishing high-speed corridors with the matter now under PPP and as part of ‘Vision 2047’, enhancing the national highway infrastructure of the country.

