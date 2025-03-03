iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NPCI Develops AI-Powered FASTag Parking System for Seamless Payments

3 Mar 2025 , 10:07 PM

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is working on an AI parking payment system that will not require the use of the traditional FASTag Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology found with tolls and select parking lots.

Rather than using RFID tags (found in FASTag stickers placed on the windshields of the vehicles), the system will work by taking pictures of vehicle number plates at the parking lots.

The captured image will be converted into numeric data with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which will automatically debit the FASTag linked account to pay for parking. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which is currently in use with FASTag, helps wireless transactions at tolls and parking spots, using radio waves.

According to Dilip Asbe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NPCI, the new payment system will use AI-based number plate identification instead of RFID-based identification for the payments to be processed. A proof-of-concept (PoC) is being carried out at private and public parking lots across India.

It is intended for all pre-registered FASTag users and is meant to facilitate seamless parking payments without the need for hardware other than a smartphone or extra stickers. The NPCI would work with several startups to improve and upgrade the AI-based parking in the current days.

At present, FASTag uses RFID technology to facilitate toll payments, but this new method will also implement AI in tandem with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to make it faster and more secure.

The AI-driven system aims to:

  • Minimizing manual interventions at parking lots will reduce congestion.
  • Additionally, it helps in improving payment accuracy by reducing reliance on physical RFID tags.
  • Detect counterfeit or altered license plates to prevent fraud and improve safety at parking payments.

Related Tags

  • AI
  • FASTag Parking System
  • National Payments Corporation of India
  • NPCI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan’s KYSK for alloy wheels

ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan’s KYSK for alloy wheels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
RBL Bank rejigs leadership with key senior appointments

RBL Bank rejigs leadership with key senior appointments

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
Godrej Properties cancels 2008 land development pact in Kochi

Godrej Properties cancels 2008 land development pact in Kochi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
Indian Energy Exchange’s Feb trade volume jumps 9% y-o-y

Indian Energy Exchange’s Feb trade volume jumps 9% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|08:58 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 4th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 4th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Mar 2025|07:16 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.