NPCIL Opens Proposals for 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors

1 Jan 2025 , 02:13 PM

NPCIL, the Indian nuclear power operator, has issued tenders for industries to set up 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) for captive use. That is as part of efforts to replace older coal-fired thermal plants used in such industries as steel, aluminium, copper, and cement.

The Bharat Small Reactors are 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), designed to be safe, efficient, and compact. These reactors provide a better option for industries to use a more sustainable and environment-friendly energy source.

The primary objective of establishing BSRs is to assist industries in reducing their carbon footprint. BSRs are a step toward decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, which rely on fossil fuels and thus promote cleaner energy use.

It will also provide these industries with the economic advantages. With carbon emissions reduction, a company would avoid taxes on carbon emissions and their products would also be cheaper and more competitive globally.

The Centre plans to put up 40-50 BSRs with the private sector’s collaboration during the next ten years as decided in the 2024-25 Union Budget.

The reactors will be installed by private capital, and NPCIL is scouting for industries to partner with under the business models authorized and legal framework. SMRs are a new kind of land-based nuclear reactor that can be erected in factories and manufactured on-site. This makes them cheaper to install and deploy as compared to the traditional ones.

 

 

Related Tags

  • Bharat Small Reactors
  • Coal Plants
  • NPCIL
  • Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors
