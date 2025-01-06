NTPC Green Arm Secures 1000 MW Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, bags 1000 MW solar power project developed by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL). This is among the tenders floated for developing 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar projects across the country.

NTPC REL won the 1000 MW project at a competitive tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh, and the official Letter of Award (LOA) is awaited. NTPC Renewable Energy has already commenced operations for part of its 200 MW solar project in Sadla, Gujarat, and brought 37.5 MW online as of December 21, 2024.

This Gujarat solar project is an integral part of GUVNL’s Phase XI tender and also another step that NTPC has taken regarding renewable energy commitment. The certificate for the project’s first operational phase was granted by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency on December 26, 2024.

Including these, NTPC Group’s total installed and operational energy capacity now is at a robust 76,598.18 MW. NTPC is gradually pushing India’s clean energy goals forward with a focus on sustainable and renewable power solutions for the future.

On January 6, 2025 at 3:57 pm, shares of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd closed at ₹123.80 which is a 3.51% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 1.77% gain in the last one year, and 1.77% gain in the last six months.