iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC Green Arm Secures 1000 MW Solar Project

6 Jan 2025 , 04:10 PM

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, bags 1000 MW solar power project developed by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL). This is among the tenders floated for developing 2000 MW ISTS-connected solar projects across the country.

NTPC REL won the 1000 MW project at a competitive tariff of ₹2.56 per kWh, and the official Letter of Award (LOA) is awaited. NTPC Renewable Energy has already commenced operations for part of its 200 MW solar project in Sadla, Gujarat, and brought 37.5 MW online as of December 21, 2024.

This Gujarat solar project is an integral part of GUVNL’s Phase XI tender and also another step that NTPC has taken regarding renewable energy commitment. The certificate for the project’s first operational phase was granted by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency on December 26, 2024.
Including these, NTPC Group’s total installed and operational energy capacity now is at a robust 76,598.18 MW. NTPC is gradually pushing India’s clean energy goals forward with a focus on sustainable and renewable power solutions for the future.

On January 6, 2025 at 3:57 pm, shares of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd closed at ₹123.80 which is a 3.51% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained  a total of 1.77% gain in the last one year, and 1.77% gain in the last six months.

Related Tags

  • NTPC Green Arm
  • NTPC Green Energy Ltd
  • NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd
  • Solar Power project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.