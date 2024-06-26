NTPC to consider raising Rs 12,000 crore through bonds

NTPC, a state-owned power company, has announced that its board will consider raising up to ₹12,000 Crore through bond issuance on June 29.
The board meeting will take place in New Delhi and will discuss issuing secured/unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures up to ₹12,000 Crore, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
NTPC is one of India’s leading power-generating companies. For FY24, NTPC group’s total income was ₹1,81,166 Crore, up from ₹1,77,977 Crore the previous year. NTPC’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY24 was ₹21,332 Crore, an increase of nearly 25% from the previous year’s PAT of ₹17,121 Crore.
NTPC informed analysts about various capital expenditure projects, including ongoing projects, new capacity addition programs, Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) projects, and renewable energy projects such as hydro-based initiatives.
In FY24, NTPC group’s capex was ₹34,943 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹35,204 Crore spent the previous year.
