Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

27 Feb 2025 , 02:36 PM

Paytm has entered into a strategic partnership with AI startup Perplexity to incorporate AI-powered search functionalities in its app to improve user-friendliness and accessibility. The partnership of Paytm will give its users access to AI-based insights to enhance financial literacy and decision-making.

With AI-powered search-driven discovery,users can now type in questions,broaden their topic searches in their preferred local language, and make better financial decisions with perplexity.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm also emphasized the impact of AI & said that the partnership will help empower millions of Indian consumers by making knowledge and financial services more accessible.

It has been active in the Indian market since 2022, and was co-founded by IIT Madras alum Aravind Srinivas. The AI startup recently secured $500 million in funding and has entered into a similar partnership with Tripadvisor to enhance travel-related search results using exclusive data.

Aravind Srinivas said, The partnership is truly exciting because AI-enhanced search will help millions of users by providing real-time, trusted answers to a multitude of queries that make daily financial decisions easier. This collaboration signifies a notable leap in incorporating AI-powered solutions into digital platforms, transforming user engagement with financial services and information.

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

