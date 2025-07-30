iifl-logo

Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

30 Jul 2025 , 09:15 AM

Piramal Enterprises announced its results and posted a 52.4% jump in net profit at ₹276 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹181 Crore in Q1FY25.

The business logged revenue from operations of ₹2,646 Crore. This was 18.80% higher than ₹2,226 Crore reported in the previous corresponding period.

During the quarter, the company posted a 22% year-on-year growth in its total assets under management (AUM). This increased to ₹85,756 Crore. The growth of AUM has witnessed significant improvement to 93:07. In FY 22 it stood at 34:66.

Growth AUM jumped to 38% on a year-on-year basis to ₹79,430 Crore. Retail AUM registered a 37% growth to ₹69,005 Crore. However, legacy AUM slipped as much as 51% on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,327 Crore. This was a 85% decline since FY22.

The company said that its Net Interest Margin expanded by 10 basis points on a sequential basis to 5.9%. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter increased to ₹301 Crore. The growth business contributed ₹295 Crore.

The PBT-to-AUM for the growth business came in at 1.5%, backed by a reduction in both operating expenses and credit costs. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at 2.8%. Net NPA came in 2% higher against the previous quarter.

