PTC’s Aerolloy Signs MoU with Safran to Boost India’s Military Engine Manufacturing

25 Jun 2025 , 03:45 PM

Aerolloy Technologies Ltd., a wholly-owned arm of PTC Industries, has signed a memorandum of understanding with French engine maker Safran Aircraft Engines, paving the way for a new partnership in military aviation manufacturing. The two firms will now collaborate on producing high-performance components and specialized materials for military aircraft engines an area long seen as critical to India’s defence ambitions.

While Aerolloy has been supplying castings for aerospace applications, this agreement signals a deeper foray into defence technology. The two companies aren’t strangers to each other they already work together on commercial aviation engines, specifically for the widely used LEAP program. But this latest pact is expected to push their collaboration into a far more strategic space.

“This partnership is not just about manufacturing parts,” said Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries. “It’s about building capabilities that the country can rely on. We see this as a big step forward in supporting the ‘Make in India’ vision and advancing innovation in aerospace.”

Industry observers say the agreement comes at a time when India is actively working to reduce its dependency on imported military hardware. With this collaboration, both companies aim to build a localised supply chain that can serve critical engine requirements for the country’s air defence.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

