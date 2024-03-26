iifl-logo-icon 1
RailTel Corporation's Share Price Up 2% on ₹36.35 Crore Work Order Win

26 Mar 2024 , 01:02 PM

RailTel Corporation of India’s share price increased by 2% in the opening trade on March 26 after securing a work order valued at ₹36.35 Crore. Currently, RailTel was trading at ₹367.60, marking a rise of 2.11%, on the BSE.

The company announced that it received a work order from the Centre For Development Of Advanced Computing for VMWare virtualization licenses, including three years of support, amounting to ₹36,35,99,985 (Including Tax). The contract is set to be executed by July 19, 2024.

Additionally, RailTel disclosed a strategic partnership between its AI-powered airline pricing solution, AirGain, and Summerwind GSA, a renowned General Sales Agent (GSA) known for its innovative approach to airline representation.

RailTel secured another work order from the State Project Director (SPD) Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) for the supply of Student Kits (Teaching Learning Material) for Class VI to XII under a rate contract arrangement, valued at ₹99,01,95,806. It also received an order worth ₹130.60 Crore for the supply of teaching and learning material for Class I to V.

Furthermore, RailTel bagged a work order from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of HMIS for the Health Department of BMC, totaling ₹351,95,23,654 (Excluding GST).

RailTel also won a work order from the Odisha Computer Application Centre worth ₹113.46 Crore for establishing an IP-MPLS Network Connectivity in Odisha under OdishaNet Phase 1.0.

