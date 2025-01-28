iifl-logo-icon 1
RailTel Q3 Profit Rises 5%, Revenue Up 15%

28 Jan 2025 , 01:01 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, reporting growth in net profit and revenue despite a decline in operating margins. The company’s net profit increased by 4.7% YoY, reaching ₹65 crore, compared to ₹62.1 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 14.8% YoY to ₹767.6 crore, up from ₹668.4 crore in Q3 FY24, reflecting robust performance in its core services. EBITDA declined by 6.6% YoY, coming in at ₹121 crore, down from ₹129.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA margin fell to 15.8%, compared to 19.4% in Q3 FY24, indicating some pressure on operational efficiency.

In the National Stock Exchange, on January 28, 2025, shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd is currently trading at ₹353.80 which is a 2.80% dip from the previous close. The stocks has witnessed a total of 18% dip in the last one year.

RailTel, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), provides broadband and VPN services across the country and supports the modernization of Indian Railways’ train control and safety systems. Established in September 2000, RailTel’s network spans 5,000 railway stations, covering all major commercial hubs across India. On August 30, 2024, RailTel achieved Navratna status, becoming the 22nd PSU to earn this distinction, highlighting its significance in India’s digital and telecom infrastructure.

 

